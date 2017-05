A modern classic will be performed at Harborough Theatre next week.

Whose Life Is It Anyway sees Ken severely injured in a road accident and being paralysed, but mentally alert, decides that life is not worth living.

He fights for the right to die with dignity, against the wishes of his medical team. This play by Market Harborough Drama Group runs from Tuesday, May 23, to Saturday, May 27.

Tickets cost between £8 and £10. To book visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.