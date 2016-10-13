One man show about Tony Benn comes to Corby

An acclaimed new play about Tony Benn, Tony’s Last Tape, comes to The Core at Corby Cube on Friday October 21.

Based on the famous political diaries of Tony Benn, one of Britain’s most respected, celebrated and controversial politicians, Tony’s Last Tape, by Andy Barrett, examines the struggle of a man who realises that maybe it is time to withdraw from the fight, to let others take over, but just doesn’t quite know how.

An old man sits in a room with a collection of recording devices. For more than 50 years, he has recorded everything that happened to and around him, and as the years passed so the burden of thisdocumentation has grown. Today he has decided to make his last tape...

Tony’s Last Tape, starring Philip Bretherton as Tony Benn, was a sold-out success when it premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2015, followed by a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe the same year.

It can be seen at The Core at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced between £15.50 and £17.50 can be booked by calling the ticket office on 01536 470 470 or alternatively by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.