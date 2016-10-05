Northampton audiences cursed by spectre of The Woman in Black

Having recently celebrated its 27th anniversary in the West End, The Woman In Black is back out on tour again and returns to Northampton’s Royal and Derngate on Monday.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel tells the story of a retired lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

The borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

In 2012, The Woman In Black was released as a major motion picture starring Daniel Radcliffe and it became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years.

The touring cast features David Acton in the role of the retired solicitor Arthur Kipps, and Matthew Spencer as The Actor.

It runs through to Sunday, October 15. Tickets are priced from £9 to £30. To book visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811.