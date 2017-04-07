Night of laughter in Market Harborough

The latest Ha Ha Harborough comedy night comes to Harborough Theatre on Saturday April 22.

John Whale, Nick Cranston and Craig Deeley will provide the chuckles from 8.30pm.

Headlining is John, who was a semi finalist of So You Think You’re Funny, John has performed twice for the BBC Comedy Presents, the second time being at the Edinburgh Festival.

Nick Cranston started stand up in 2008 and has been described as one of the north east of England’s most promising comedians.

From his first gig in Newcastle, he very quickly found himself performing all over the country, impressing audiences with his sharply written comedy.

Craig has been described as having that special every man charm with a dash of the X factor.

He comes with a twinkle his eye and several witty anecdotes which makes him a hit with generations. His gifts on stage have been accompanied by a cult following on Twitter.

Compering for the night is Alan Seaman.

To reserve a place email: shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371

Admission is £9 in advance or alternatively £10 on the door.