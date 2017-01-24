Night of laughter in Lutterworth

The Piano Room in Lutterworth will host an evening of comedy and a buffet next month.

The Comedy Club Lutterworth has announced that John Netwon, Sean Percival and Pierre Hollins will provide the laughter on Friday February 3.

Sean Percival

John Newton will be the host comedian with material by the spoonful ready to lead people on a series of whimsical journeys, he has even the hardest audiences spellbound by his penetrating narratives.

Add to this some subtle and often sublimely tasteless comedy, and you have the basis for a strange, but oh so amusing night out. You might even find yourself contemplating such obscure subjects as the socio-economic stability of Thomas the Tank Engine’s island home, which as any parent will tell you, is very strange place indeed.

Black Country comic Sean Percival is an ex-welder from Dudley whose act is steeped in the traditions of the working mens clubs circuit, but bang up to date with its upfront attitude. Sean’s brand of comedy steers clear of the surreal and confronts realism in an explosively funny way.

A festival favourite, he has performed at the Edinburgh, Glastonbury and Reading Festivals, and as a well established headliner he performs at all major comedy clubs around the UK.

A genuine unsung hero of comedy, Pierre Hollins has been wowing them in the aisles for too many years for you and him to mention.

A crowd favourite with a stage presence and delivery style that is the envy of many of his peers, he still appears as fresh today as the day he started.

Described by the Daily Mirror as “comedy rock and roll heaven", his act is enhanced by the marvellous invention of an electric squash racket that allows him to fulfil every wannabe rock star’s dream –and then destroy it.

He describes himself as far-fetched and slightly dangerous.

Tickets are £22 including food. Doors open at 7pm. Food will be served at 7.30pm with the comedy starting at 8.45pm.

For more details visit www.thecomedyclub.co.uk or call 07854 414 345.