A crime drama is being staged at Kibworth Grammar School in the next few weeks.

Kibworth Theatre Company are performing J.B. Priestley’s atmospheric on Friday and Saturday November 25 and 26 and then on Friday and Saturday December 2 and 3.

The show starts at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £8 and can be booked from The Bookshop, Kibworth. Call 0116 2792727 for details.