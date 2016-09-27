Market Harborough Musical Theatre get into the groove

Do you remember leg warmers, big hair, rubik’s cubes and when everyone was doing the locomotion?

If you loved these and all things 80s then Market Harborough Musical Theatre (MHMT) is urging people to step back in time for an entertainment show with a difference coming next month.

Into the Groove is presented by the cast and is a chance to relieve all of your 80s memories with a menagerie of colourful performances.

The show is staged at Harborough Theatre from Tuesday October 11 to Saturday October 15.

Chris Prior from the group said: “Dig out the flares or the legwarmers and get the big hairdo and come and enjoy.

“Even if you are too young to remember the music you can still come along and experience what your Mum and Dad were enjoying.

“You think you’re too old? No one is too old to enjoy a theatrical spectacular.”

Reliving numbers made famous by The Pet Shop Boys, Queen, The Police, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, George Harrison and many more.

And people will be invited to get absolutely soaking wet, fortunately not for real, witha special performance of It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls.

Billed as A Monster 80’s Mixtape Mashup this production was conceived and is directed by Katy Scotcher and Adrian West-Tooms with musical direction by Rod Iliffe.

The show starts a 7.30pm each night. People are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

There is still time to get tickets from Ideology in St Mary’s Road or the Harborough Theatre Box office on Tuesday and Saturday Mornings.

Alternatively book online at by visiting www.mhmt.ticketsource.co.uk where booking fees apply.

Ticket prices are from £10 for the show on Tuesday and £12 for performances from Wednesday through to Saturday. Call 07967252823 or email booking.mhmt@yahoo.co.uk for more details.