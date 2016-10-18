Market Harborough Drama Society celebrate Shakespeare

Harborough Theatre will be commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death with two nights of entertainment inspired by the Bard.

An Evening with the Bard is staged by Market Harborough Drama Society on Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29.

It is the first production in the theatre’s studio since it was renovated.

The programme of entertainment is directed by Jan Wilson, who has been described by the society as a resident Shakespeare expert.

The show will start with a few quotes and facts about Shakespeare, and words and phrases first used by him.

Then the All the World’s a Stage speech will be followed by an extract from one of his plays illustrating each age.

The second half, after a sketch about a director and an actor, will present various scenes from a Midsummer Night’s Dream, to show the ways that the dialogue for the Fairies, the Mechanicals and the Nobility varies.

There will also be three or four songs from the plays, with music specially composed by Polly Bolton.

Tickets for the show are £10 and it includes a free drink, ice cream or coffee.

Seats are unnumbered and are restricted to 50. Any seat will have a good view. Season tickets do not apply for this production.

People are being advised to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment due to the limited numbers.

Wheelchair users are welcome, but it would be helpful if you could let the organisers know in advance, so they can arrange a space for you.

The show starts at 7.45pm each night and tickets for the show are £10 excluding the booking fee.

These can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughtheatre.

They can also be bought in person at the theatre’s box office on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 9.30am and 11.30 am.

For further information about the show and the society’s up and coming shows visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.