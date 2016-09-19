Lutterworth hosts classic farce

An escaped German prisoner and a bucket load of clergy might not be natural bedfellows yet they come together in a classic farce.

See How They Runby Philip King is being staged by Wycliffe Drama Group.

The show comes to Lutterworth College running from 7.30pm from Thursday to Saturday October 6 to 8.

This romp takes place in rural England during war time with a host of colourful characters. It includes a cofnsued vicar, a bombastic bishop, a theatrical vicar’s wife, a dotty maid, a group of vicars in and out of robes and that’s without dealing with the escaped German prisoner.

They’ll be involved in a series of ridiculous misunderstandings and unexpected problems with missing clothes.

The vicarage at Merton-cum- Middlewick is soon in chaos when the vicar’s new wife, ex-actress Penelope Toop, bumps into her old co-star and the local busybody sees them rehearse a lover’s tiff which starts a whole evening of riotous misunderstanding.

The situation becomes more and more confused by the arrival of the bishop, more vicars appearing at sundry times and a desperate escaped German prisoner looking for a new identity.

The play is a favourite of both professional and amateur companies and has been revivedtwice recently in London’s West End.

This will be WDG’s third show of the year, followingthe successful productions of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Gaslight.

But there is no rest for the members of the group as at the same time as working on See How They Run, they are already planning to perform Aladdin at the beginning of the new year.

The show is directed by Richard Hill and produced by Shirley Duncan.

Tickets for the show are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.

They are available from Aspect stationers in Church Street, Lutterworth or by calling the box office on 07913 880663.

For further information about the group visit www.wycliffedramagroup.blogspot.co.uk.