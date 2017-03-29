Luck changes for Billesdon ladies

The latest production by Billesdon Drama Society is being staged this week.

Amanda Whittington's Ladies Day runs from Thursday March 30 to Saturday April 1 at the Coplow Centre, Billesdon.

Work, love and life are just one long hard slog for the fish-filleting foursome Pearl, Jan, Shelly and Linda.

But their fortunes are set to change when Linda finds tickets to Ladies' day at Royal Ascot the year it relocated to York.

Out go the hairnets and overalls as the four ditch work do themselves up to the nines and head off to the races for a drink, a flirt and a flutter.

If their luck holds they could hit the jackpot - and more besides...'

Tickets are £8.50 each from either 07543 814558 or www.thecoplowcentre.org