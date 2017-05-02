Lots of laughter in Lutterworth

A night of laughter will be sure to entertain the audience as a comedy club returns to Lutterworth.

The Comedy Club in Lutterworth will be at the Piano Room on Friday May 12 with comedians John Newton, Sean Percival and Pierre Hollins.

John Newton has travelled all ove r the world with his comedy performing in venues including Bahrain, Kenya, Estonia and The Channel Islands.

He has been described by the organisers as having material by the spoonful ready to lead people on a series of whimsical journeys, he has even the hardest audiences spellbound by his penetrating narratives.

John also has some subtle and tasteless comedy and perhaps leave you contemplating such obscure subjects as the socio-economic stability of Thomas the Tank Engine’s island home.

Black Country comic Sean Percival is an ex-welder from Dudley.

His act is steeped in the traditions of the working mens clubs circuit, but bang up to date with its upfront attitude.

Sean’s brand of comedy steers clear of the surreal and confronts realism in an explosively funny way.

A festival favourite, he has performed at the Edinburgh, Glastonbury and Reading Festivals, and as a well established headliner he performs at all major comedy clubs around the UK.

A genuine unsung hero of comedy, Pierre Hollins has been wowing them in the aisles for too many years for you and him to mention.

He is described by the Daily Mirror as comedy rock and roll heaven, his act is enhanced by the marvellous invention of an electric squash racket that allows him to fulfil every wannabe rock star’s dream –and then destroy it.

Described by himself as far-fetched and slightly dangerous, Pierre remains a little bit of both – and bloody funny to boot.

Tickets for the show are £22 which include the comedy show and buffet.

Doors open at 7pm with the food served starting at 7.30pm with the entertainment starting at 8.45pm.

These can be booked online by visiting www.thecomedyclub.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 07854 414 345.