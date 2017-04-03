Laughter in Lutterworth

The Lutterworth Comedy Club returns to the area on Friday April 7
John Ryan headlines the night which will be opened by Danny Ward and introduced by Andy White.
John’s East End Irish upbringing gives him the rare ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds. No stranger to either the strange or the norm, he will put an amusing spin on any subject.
It takes place at The Piano Room with the doors opening at 7pm and the show starts at 8.45pm.
Tickets cost £22 includes a comedy show and buffet.
To book tickets visit www.thecomedyclub.co.uk or call 07854 414 345.