Laughter at Market Harborough

The first Ha Ha Harborough event of the new season returns next month.

Running at Harborough Theatre on Saturday September 2, it sees Andy White, Tom Taylor, Jason Neale and Mo Haroon providing the entertainment.

Andy is described as an energetic, confident and silly Brummie who combines silly voices and a mad afro to devastating comic effect. Andy has numerous media appearances, including the BBC new Comedy Awards on BBC Choice, Brand Spanking New on BBC Radio 7.

Tom Taylor combines music with comedy. He has won the Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year in 2015 and got through to the semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2016.

Jason Neale who was nominated for Best Show and Best Compere at the Midlands Comedy Awards. He also runs Leicester’s proper Funny comedy Club.

Mo will present deadpan and surreal observations on living as a Muslim in the U.K.

The night is compered by Alan Seaman.

Doors open at 7.45pm with tickets starting at 8.30pm. Admission is £10. To book email shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or alternatively send a text to 07804 563371.