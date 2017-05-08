Laughter at Harborough Theatre

There will be four comedians for the next Ha Ha Harborough Comedy night coming to Harborough Theatre on Saturday May 13.

Headlining the night is Sean McLoughlin whio has performed at festivals all over the world from Montreal to Dublin.

He has supported the likes of Ricky Gervais, Katherine Ryan and Doc Brown on tour.

Also providing the laughter is Harriet Kemsley who was described by organisers as quirky stand up with a refreshingly original style.

Those two will be joining the shared winner of the new act title at the Midland Comedy Awards 2015 Tom Christian.

The final act to be appearing is Harv Hawkings who was a breaking talent award winner at 2016 Birmingham Comedy Festival. The judges were impressed by Harv’s confidence and original material, which explored the appeal of certain childhood toys, traffic tailbacks, popular phrases, and the housing market.

In addition, regular compere Alan Seaman will be on hosting duties.

Thow starts at 8.30 pm, doors open at 7.45 pm. Tickets are £9 in advance. Email shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371 to reserve.