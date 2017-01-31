Laugh out loud in Harborough

A bumper night of comics will see four comedians perform at the next Ha Ha Harborough event.

Held at Harborough Theatre on Saturday February 18, Matt Hollins, Tom Taylor, Dylan Gott and headliner Chris Purchase will appear at the event with regular compere Alan Seaman hosting the evening.

Chris has been described as charismastic and entertaining at Comedy Central and The Stand said he has the crowd roaring.

Canadian Dylan Gott has been nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award performed at prestigious comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs Toronto, North By Northeast.

Tom Taylor is musical comic who has already supported Simon Munnery on tour and starred in the one-man play, The Game’s a Foot, Try the Fish. He won the Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year in 2015 and a semi-finalist in the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2016.

Matt Hollins is a previous winner of the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year Award.

The show starts at 8.30pm with tickets £9 in advance or £10 on the night. To reserve email shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371.