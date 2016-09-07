Kilworth House Theatre gets top award

Kilworth House Theatre has won a double gold award from a theatrical magazine.

The North Kilworth-based open-air theatre won the much-coveted Critic’s Pick from The Stage for the second time this year.

This most recent accolade was bestowed on the venue for the high-spirited, musical romp Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The production was awarded a rare five-star review with the production being described as “sheer joy from start to finish”.

The venue was earlier awarded the Critic’s Pick for its first production of the season, West Side Story in June, which also achieved a five-star rating.

Thoroughly Modern Millie has received huge acclaim from audiences since opening and is set to be another sell-out show for the venue.

Based on the film of the same name – and including such memorable numbers as How the Other Half Lives, Not for the Life of Me, Ah! Sweet Mystery of Life and the title song Thoroughly Modern Millie – this award-winning musical follows small-town girl Millie Dillmount after she arrives in New York City in pursuit of a wealthy husband.

The show runs until this Sunday. To book tickets visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01858 881939.