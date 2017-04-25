John Bishop to do warm up dates in the area

The comedian John Bishop will be performing a week of warm up dates later this year across the local area.

In preparation for his Winging It tour starting in October, he will be performing dates in Leicester, Oxford, Aylesbury and Northampton in September.

John can be seen at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester on Tuesday September 12, followed by the New Theatre in Oxford on Thursday September 14. The last two dates will be at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Friday September 15 and finishing the warm up dates at Northampton's Royal & Derngate on Saturday September 16.

John said: "When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show Supersonic, which is the longest break I've ever had. I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience. The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I'm doing in life! But I'm enjoying every minute of it."

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style. His first tour was the ‘Elvis Has Left The Building’ show in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award, followed by the ‘Sunshine Tour’ in 2011. John’s 2012 ‘Rollercoaster’ was another sell out and received huge critical acclaim. His most recent tour, ‘Supersonic’, was watched by more than 500,000 people. This show was subsequently recorded for DVD release at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

He has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1), ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1), ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

Tickets are on presale from 10am on Wednesday April 26 by visiting www.ticketmaster.co.uk/promo/2j3z4a. They will be on general sale from 10am on Friday April 28.