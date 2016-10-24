Have the time of your life in Northampton

Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as a young couple who fall in love during a summer holiday was one of the biggest movie hits of its time.

So bringing it to the stage was sure to be a popular move, and the stage show is heading for Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

Dirty Dancing is set in 1963 America and 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman is on holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and their parents

She shows little interest in the resort activities and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny.

The show is one of the most popular of all time and has seen many West End performances and UK tours.

Tickets for the show cost between £18 and £46 with performances from Monday, October 31 to Saturday, Nove,ber 5.

They can be booked in person at the theatre, by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk or through the box office on 01604 624811.