Have a Strictly good time at Corby venue

Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing come to The Core at Corby Cube on Friday, October 14.

Along with professional singer Paul Amer and guests, Ian and Camilla present an intimate evening of dance, songs and stories from their time on the show.

Camilla, one of the original professionals and champion in 2008, is joined by her professional partner Ian Waite, who has appeared in nearly every series of the show.

During the show, Ian and Camilla will perform some amazing Latin and ballroom routines and tell their inside stories from Strictly Come Dancing. There is also a change to meet Ian and Camilla after the performance.

Ian said: “I love touring and performing live. I especially love meeting the Strictly fans after the show… then seeing their selfies on Twitter by the time I get back to my hotel. This show is two years in the making and the audience are in for a night to remember.”

Tickets can be booked by calling the ticket office on 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com.