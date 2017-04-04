Harborough premiere of play by BAFTA winning writer

A play depicting the troubles of the summer season can be seen at Harborough Theatre next week.

With the warmer weather on the way and millions of barbecues across Britain dusted off ready, hopefully, for the warmer weather.

Dizzy Boo

But for the residents of Willow Dene this will be a barbecue season unlike any other.

In BAFTA nominated writer Brian Wright’s new comedy Dizzy Boo, the audience is taken around the fictional housing development of Saxons Mead, where something is most definitely amiss.

Why is local resident Nick Brenner so keen to sell his idyllic home at any cost?

How does an unexpected death affect the barbecue plans? And who or what is the mysterious Dizzy Boo?

A spokesman for Northampton based White Cobra Productions said that while the show was dealing with serious issues, the script is full of wit and broad comedy, allowing us to laugh at human frailties and foibles, aspirations and pretensions.

Add in a few plumbing anecdotes, a country and western soundtrack, and the chance of migrating dotterels thrown in for good measure, and it all adds up to a rib-tickling and thought provoking evening of entertainment.

The world premiere of the play as part of a national tour during the spring of 2017.

Brian Wright has written extensively for television, radio and theatre including The Wednesday Play and worked behind the scenes on the smash hit drama Bergerac in the late 80s.

As an actor he trained at RADA, and appeared in TV shows such as Doctor Who and The Canal Children, which he also created.

White Cobra Productions is the reigning British Drama Festival champion, winning the top national award in both 2014 and 2016.

Dizzy Boo is being performed at Harborough Theatre, Church Square, Market Harborough on Saturday April 15 starting at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available at the theatre box office on Tuesday and Saturday mornings or by calling 07447 217622 or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra

Further information about White Cobra Productions can be found at www.whitecobraproductions.co.uk.