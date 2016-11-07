Gripping war drama at Harborough Theatre

Market Harborough Drama Society are performing what is believed to be a world amateur premiere of a play.

Harborough Theatre will stage Pink Mist by Owen Sheers from Tuesday to Saturday November 15 to 19.

The play was first performed at The Bristol Old Vic before transferring to theBush Theatre in London and then doing a second season in Bristol.

It tells the story of three young men who, bored with their humdrum lives and dead-end jobs, decide to join the army and end up in Afghanistan.

The story follows their progress and see what happens to them – but their biggest challenges tend to come when they return home and their relationships with the women in their lives – wives, mothers and girlfriends.

The play’s director Christine Richardson ‘discovered’ the play and recommended it to the theatre’s drama committee and John Foreman, the chair of that committee described the play as the most remarkable script he had read in more than 40 years involvement with amateur theatre.

John said: “It’s a moving, story, sometimes sad, sometimes tragic, sometimes uplifting.

“It had not, at that time, been released for licensing to non-professionals and it took several months of negotiation with the author’s agent to obtain consent to perform the play and, we believe that this is a world non-professional premiere – the first to be performed by the Society in its 80 plus years of presenting plays.”

The play is performed at 7.45pm each evening of its five night run and 2.30pm on the Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. They are selling fast and people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

They can be booked by visiting the theatre when the box office is open from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesday and Saturday or online by going to www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk.