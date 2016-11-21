Grease lightning as smash hit musical hits the county

Grease will be the word this Christmas as a brand new production of the much loved musical will be played at The Curve in Leicester over the festive period.

Nikolai Foster’s production starts on Saturday November 26 through to Saturday January 21.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life, and find true love once more?

A favourite on Broadway, the West End and the silver screen, Grease topped Channel 4’s poll to find the 100 Greatest Musicals of all time.

Featuring a score including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this is set to be the musical event of the year, celebrating the birth of American cool and the incredible pop explosion of the 1950s.

And for two of the stars in the show, it is a musical which has an enduring appeal.

Dex Lee, who plays Danny said: “I think that because it is such a timeless story and that it explores all the emotions that we can all relate to in our lives.

“It’s very reminiscent of a simpler time where your biggest worries were about whether someone likes you or getting your homework in on time.

“At the time it is set in there was a huge era of change, there was a massive surge in change from the very prim and proper 50’s to the rock and roll of the 6o’s.”

Jessica Paul, who plays Sandy added: “It’s iconic and it’s a family based show.

“All my family are coming to see it and I know my little sister is going to love it – I’m really excited for them to see it.”

A familiar face to soap and comedy fans is in the cast. Coronation Street and dinnerladies’ Shobna Gulati plays Miss Lynch.

Many performances of the show are selling out fast and people are advised to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the show cost between£10 and £45.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk.