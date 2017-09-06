Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor in Uppingham

One of the most legendary figures in British comedy will be talking about his career to mark the start of a new season at Uppingham Theatre.

Oh Goody! Tim Brooke-Taylor & Chris Serle features The Goodies star at the venue on Friday night.

Tim is one of the funniest and best-loved comedy performers of our time and will be discussing his long career with the writer and broadcaster Chris Serle.

He delights as he tells hilarious stories from a lifetime in comedy.

This is an evening of warmth and good-humour spiced with a few revealing anecdotes about many of the names Tim has appeared with including his fellow Goodies Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie from the show’s beginning in 1970 before finishing in 1982.

Tim is also known for writing and performing material for At Last the 1948 Show, described as a pre-cursor to The Goodies and Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

As a Cambridge graduate planning a sensible career in the family law firm, he shot to international stardom with the review Cambridge Circus in the 1960s.

He is also a familiar voice on the radio having appeared on the cult panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue since the launch of the Radio Four show in 1972.

In recent years he has appeared in small roles in shows including ITV drama Heartbeat, Agatha Christie’s Marple and the BBC soap opera Doctors.

A string of brilliant anecdotes includes Tim’s hesitant start in comedy as a schoolboy-magician, golf with Seve Ballesteros, directing Orson Welles in a feature film and an encounter with Eric Morecambe on a beach in Portugal.

The evening is generously illustrated with clips of the funniest moments from his TV and film career.

Other highlights in the new season include the comedy troupe The Noise Next Door and An Audience with General Sir Mike Jackson, former head of the British army.

Oh Goody starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16 for adults and £14 for concessions.

For further information about the event or to book tickets call the box office on 01572 820820 or you can visit the website at www.uppthearts.co.uk

