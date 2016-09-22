Find out whodunnit on Harborough stage

Market Harborough Drama Society stage an Agatha Christie thriller next week.

Go Back for Murder, based on the novel Five Little Pigs, is staged from Tuesday, September 27, to Saturday, October 1.

It tells the story of Caroline Crale who was convicted of the murder of her husband and died in prison. Years later, a letter written on her deathbed casts doubt on her guilt and her daughter sets out to clear her name.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.

A gala night on the Monday before the run starts will be staged with proceeds to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. To book visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.