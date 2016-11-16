Famous sleuth gets panto treatment

He might be one of the world’s greatest detectives but even Sherlock Holmes can’t escape the parody treatment.

Swinford Operatic and Dramatic Society (SODS) 2016 pantomime is Sheer Luck Holmes with performances on Friday and Saturday, November 18, 19, 25 and 26, in Swinford Village Hall.

The shows on Friday are at 7.30pm and the shows on both Saturdays are at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Sheer Luck Holmes has been written by Bob Heather and Cheryl Barrett and directed by Simon Ragsdale. A spokesman for the group said the panto puts a hilarious new twist on the much loved Arthur Conan Doyle stories.

Playing the role of Sheer Luck Holmes is Al Fothergill. Dottie (dame) is portrayed by Simon Deacon. Policemen Arthur, Cone and Oil are played by Peter Griffiths, Lily Finch and Harriet Moule.

SODS has been performing in Swinford since 1977, having put on many shows over the years, including Peter Pan, which won Best Pantomime at the Pantomime Alliance of Leicestershire awards in 2009.

Tickets are available from Anne by calling 01788 860722 or The Chequers in Swinford on 01788 860318.

They are priced at £7 for adults, £4 for under 14s and £20 for a family of two adults and two children.