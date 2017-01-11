Drama group hopes to avoid chilly reception for panto

An award winning theatre group will let it go when they perform a much loved fairytale later this month.

Kibworth based Last Minute Theatre stage a production of the pantomime The Snow Queen.

The original tale written by Hans Christian Andersen was used by Disney as the basis of the animated smash hit Frozen.

And a spokesman for the group said they have come together to put on a spectacular show after picking up the Blue Balloon Trophy last year at the Pantomime Alliance awards.

Find out how the Midwinter Fairy turns Jack Frost into an icy character.

Watch the Bergons and the Borgons start a war on Hilda’s front lawn.

A spokesman for the group said: “With lovable characters, a fantastic story line and, of course, a love plot, book your tickets now.”

Last Minute Theatre was established nearly 12 years ago by the founding members who wanted to create some top class entertainment at a price that is still affordable.

The group of amateurs has members aged from three to considerably older all of whom are committed to bringing the best quality entertainment to audiences at affordable prices.

It will be the group’s first show of the year with further performances to follow in the summer and autumn.

The show will take place at Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21, and then 2.30pm on Sunday, January 22.

The group return the following week with performances at 7.30pm on Friday, January 27, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 28.

Tickets are £5 for the matinee shows starting at 2.30pm and £6 for performances in the evening.

They are available in person from Harborough Building Society in Station Road, Kibworth, and The Book Shop in Kibworth High Street.

They can also be bought by calling 0116 2792888 or sending a text to 07788124244.

Performances for the show are selling out fast and people are advised to book as soon as possible.

For further information about the show or the group itself visit www.facebook.com/LastMinuteTheatre/