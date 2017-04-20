Death of a Salesman tour to resume before finishing in Northampton

Northampton's Royal & Derngate will continue its tour of Death of a Salesman following the death of actor Tim Pigott-Smith,

Nicholas Woodeson will take over the part of Willy Loman in the production of the Arthur Miller's play directed by Abigail Graham.

In a joint statement, Royal & Derngate’s artistic director James Dacre and chief executive Martin Sutherland said: "Following the tragic death of Tim Pigott-Smith OBE on April 7, and after close consultation with the acting company, creative team and our touring partners we have decided to proceed with our production and tour of Death of a Salesman.

"Whilst rehearsals resume, all scheduled Northampton performances will be postponed. The tour will start at Cambridge Arts Theatre before visiting Bath, Malvern, Exeter, Edinburgh, Truro, Guildford and Oxford and returning to Royal & Derngate, Northampton in June.

"We are grateful to all our colleagues and partners for their ongoing support and to our audiences for their patience and understanding as the team here has worked hard, under such difficult circumstances, to achieve this outcome.

"Given the situation the organisation now faces, with enormous regret we are also announcing the postponement of our production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare's An Iliad.”

Nicholas Woodeson is an Olivier Award nominee who has recently been seen on stage in The Audience, The Homecoming and Rocket to the Moon.

Ticket holders for the Northampton run of Death of a Salesman and An Iliad are all being contacted and offered refunds or tickets for the re-scheduled run.