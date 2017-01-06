Consider yourself one of the family at Dickens’ musical

Charles Dickens perhaps might not always be the first choice of author whose work you can turn into a musical but there is one success that continues to entertain families.

And it is the show that will be presented at the stage in Welland Park Academy later this month.

Market Harborough Youth Theatre performs Oliver! based on the much loved book by Victorian novelist Charles Dickens.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “A talented cast will bring young Oliver to Fagin’s lair, befriending Dodger on the way before eventually reuniting him with his family.

“Good script, powerful singing and perfectly choreographed dance routines will send audiences away happy, the cast hope.”

The Market Harborough Youth Theatre is a group for young people aged between five-24 and during the year they perform two musical shows (consisting of acting, singing and dancing), one the last week in January and the other in May half term week.

Oliver! is an English musical, with music and lyrics by Lionel Bart.

It premiered in the West End in 1960, enjoying a long run, and successful long runs on Broadway, tours and revivals, after being brought to the US by producer David Merrick in 1963.

Oliver! was made into a musical film in 1968.

Major London revivals of the show played from 1977–80, 1994–98, 2008–11 before going out on tour across the UK from 2011-13.

Performances take place at 1.30pm and 5pm on Saturday, January 21, and then 1pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, January 22.

The following week the show starts at 7pm on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, before two performances at 1pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, January 28.

Tickets are priced from £6 with family tickets available at a cost of £26.

They are available from Synergy Dancewear on St Mary’s Road or, alternatively, by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/theyouththeatre.

For further information, including group bookings, give the group a call on 07887 895982.

Alternatively, more details about the group can be found by visiting www.theyouththeatre.org.uk.