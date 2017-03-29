Comedy capers by Coward in Lutterworth

One of Noel Coward’s most recognisable plays is to be performed at Lutterworth College this week.

Wycliffe Drama Group (WDG)is performing three nights of Relative Values from Thursday March 30 to Saturday, April 1, at 7.30pm each night.

Relative Values is a very witty play, a comedy of manners and snobbery set in 1951.

English aristocrat Nigel has just announced his engagement to a rather vulgar American movie star Miranda Frayle.

Nigel’s news has upset his mother Felicity and Miranda’s former lover, fellow star Don Lucas.

Felicity manages to adopt a stiff upper lip while Don drowns his sorrows.

Meanwhile, Felicity’s lady’s maid, Moxie, makes a rather startling announcement.

Everything looks set for a very difficult weekend until Felicity’s cunning butler, Crestwell, comes up with an ingenious plan.

A spokesman for the group said: “I am pleased to say that we have a very good cast for this WDG production with some established actors and introducing new and young members.

“Jane Clark plays Felicity Countess of Marshwood, Russell Grant, Nigel her son, Keith Parkin, Crestwell the butler, Nicola Campbell is Miranda Frayle, Scott Cooper is Don, and Jo Cooper plays Moxie in her first role with WDG.

“Other parts will be played by David Jackson, Sylvia Smith, Allan Rimmer, also making his debut with WDG, and Liz White, who you will have seen as Lotus Blossom in this year’s pantomime Aladdin.

“We do hope that you will come along and enjoy the fun.”

Based in Lutterworth, the group stages four major productions per year, including a pantomime in January.

The group is also open to people who wish to join.

Tickets for the show are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions at every performance.

These are available from Max Electrical, Lutterworth, and the WDG box office on 07913 880 663.

For further information about the drama group and to find out about rehearsals and even joining the group visit www.wycliffedramagroup.co.uk

