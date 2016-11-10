Blue star Simon Webbe talks about Northampton panto role

Simon Webe might be relatively new to pantomime but the Blue star is embracing it fully ahead of appearing in pantomime in Northampton this year.

He plays the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk running from Friday to Saturday December 9 to 31.

Last year marked the first time that Simon had even seen a pantomime let alone acted in one.

Simon said: “Last year I appeared in Aladdin, I thoroughly enjoyed it and got asked if I would like to play Jack in the show and jumped at the chance.

“Playing the hero is the best role and there is nothing wrong with being the good guy.

“It was so addictive I had to come back and felt deeply in the tissues. It is all about family and get to be someone else.”

He also says there is much to enjoy about pantomime as opposed to straighter acting.

Simon added: “Panto is completely different to acting in a West End show and it can become a little bit like Groundhog Day, although there is little things you can do when the director is not around.

“There is a lot more freedom within pantomime because you feed off the crowd. Not too much but you feed off the right amount of quality, but for me, acting is something I have always wanted to get into.

“I have been fortunate to have had a very successful singing career and the acting is something like I would to pursue.”

It’s not like before the subject of Blue is bought up and he has lots of fond memories of his time with the band and its fellow members.

“For us, Blue is always be around, they are my brothers in arms as we are all.

“There was no social media, we did all the groundwork, we did photoshoots, 30, and then gigs, it was a very repetitive cycle and we have had fantastic support.

“We hope it is a lot to do the music.”

But time hasn’t stood still for Simon, he’s currently working on a new solo album to be released next year and he also suggested Blue will be touring nex year.

And it’s not just his singing, he was also involved in the previous year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “Strictly was a great programme, a chance to not take myself too seriously. I was doing that a lot at the beginning and taking the criticisms to heart.

“And then I realised it was an entertainment programme and within that have fun. Showing that side of myself led me on to do pantomime in Aladdin and then subsequently here.”

And he also teased that if the diet goes according to plan, he might be getting his top off just for the ladies.

For more details or to book tickets call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.