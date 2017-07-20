Autumn season at Corby Cube

There is a great line up of events coming up at The Core at Corby Cube this Autumn, with something for all ages and tastes.

The live drama programme includes the gripping thriller Strictly Murder starring Brian Capron. A stellar line up of comedians features Lee Nelson, Ed Byrne and Omid Djalili, to name but a few, with Sarah Millican to look forward to in the Spring.

Musical highlights include gigs from Eddi Reader, Hazel O’Connor, Bellowhead’s Jon Boden and bagpipes with attitude from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A first class selection of family shows, including The Snow Dragon and Michael Morpurgo’s King Arthur, culminates at Christmas with The Core’s own production of the children’s classic The Wind in the Willows.

This Autumn’s drama programme includes the thrilling murder mystery Strictly Murder, which comes to The Core for three days. Following an English couple living in Provence in 1939 as World War II approaches, this nail-biting roller-coaster of bluff and double bluff stars Coronation Street’s Brian Capron, along with Corinne Wicks and Gary Turner, both well-known from Emmerdale.

Coming to The Lab, Four Score Years and Ten is a humorous and revealing piece of interactive theatre, commissioned to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday year, exploring what it is like to be an older person in contemporary Britain.

The Core is delighted to bring more top comedians to Corby this season. Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy returns with a new show and the outrageous Lee Nelson is back with another chance to see his show Serious Joker. Corby favourite Jason Byrne brings his latest offering, The Man with Three Brains, and fellow Irishman Ed Byrne returns with Spoiler Alert. The line up also includes well-loved British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili, Scotland’s internationally acclaimed comedian Daniel Sloss and the much in-demand satirist Matt Forde.

Looking ahead to the Spring, tickets are also now on sale for Sarah Millican, Jimeoin and Jonathan Pie.

The Core’s regular Friday night comedy club Screaming Blue Murder continues, featuring many of the comedy circuit’s rising stars in a relaxed and informal setting in The Lab, complete with its own pop up bar.

As part of the music programme, The Core welcomes one of Ireland’s greatest entertainers Dominic Kirwan, who is accompanied on tour by top Irish vocalist Lisa Stanley, celebrating the rich musical heritage of their homeland.

The Irish theme is continued later in the season by accordion and fiddle player Sharron Shannon and evergreen duo Foster and Allen. Former lead singer of progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, Jon Boden gives an intimate performance showcasing infectious new material as well as some hits from his time with Bellowhead.

Eddi Reader, who rose to fame with the hugely popular Fairground Attraction, brings joyous life to all forms of song, from traditional to contemporary, and is joined on tour by special guest Dan Whitehouse. Award-winning singer, writer and actress Hazel O’Connor performs From Breaking Glass to Cover Plus, including iconic hits from her smash-hit film,

Breaking Glass. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers make a welcome return with a unique voyage back to the ‘70s when the legendary band ruled the pop charts. Audiences will also be treated to the unique sound of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers who have become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet, with their ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock and pop anthems.

For the seventh year Bip Wetherell presents his popular Strictly Sixties show, featuring Cliff Bennet and the Rebel Rousers and The Tornados, plus top Buddy Holly tribute Spencer Jordan. As ever there is a wealth of great tribute performances coming to The Core, including Fisher Stevens with Elvis in Vegas (following two previous sold-out visits), Starman celebrating the hits of David Bowie and The Cavern Beatles paying to homage the Fab Four, The Roy Orbison Story and The Carpenters Story.

Already lined up for the Spring are Fleetwood Bac, The Illegal Eagles and Purple Zeppelin.

The Magnificent Music Hall will take audiences on a trip down memory lane, with a splendid afternoon of song, dance, magic and laughter.

The Circus of Horrors visits The Core for the first time with The Voodoo VaudEvil, promising an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts, all woven

into a sensational horror story.

A great selection of family entertainment includes Michael Morpurgo’s King Arthur, a thrilling tale of magic, heroism and betrayal, packed with physical theatre and outstanding storytelling, ideal for ages 7 and upwards.

For ages 3 plus, Tall Stories, the company behind The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, return with the delightful story of The Snow Dragon, complete with toe-tapping songs and lots of laughs.

Aimed at families with children under 8, family rave sensation Big Fish Little Fish bring their award-winning, critically acclaimed, ultimate family party to Corby, with dance music, crafts, multi-sensory dance floor, baby chill out space, tents and tunnels play area and more.

This festive season, following the success of A Christmas Carol last year, The Core once again produces its own Christmas show, a brand new adaptation of the well-loved family favourite The Wind in the Willows. Following Ratty, Toad, Mole and Badger in a heart-warming tale of adventure and friendship, the show is packed with song, dance and good old-fashioned storytelling, placing the audience at the heart of the action.

The Core is also pleased to welcome back Corby Amateur Theatrical Society in the New Year with their traditional family pantomime, Aladdin. Other local groups appearing at The Core include Kings School of Dance with You Can’t Stop the Beat. The Shakespeare’s Schools Festival also returns to Corby.

For more information, and details of dates, times and prices for all of these events visit www.thecorecorby.com, or call the ticket line on 01536 470 470.