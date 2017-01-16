Arabian nights at a college with a classic pantomime

Prepare to go pn a magic carpet ride to a world most magical and enchanting with a pantomime.

The Wycliffe Drama Group (WDG) will present a tale of villains and heroes in Aladdin running from Thursday to Saturday January 19 to 21.

The annual pantomime will include three evening shows and a matinee on Saturday.

As previous winners of the Award for Best Pantomime in Leicestershire and Rutland’, WDG will yet again be staging a traditional family pantomime guaranteed to delight an audience of all ages.

Join with the citizens of old Peking as Aladdin played by Nathaniel Cooper who seeks to do battle with the evil Abanazar portrayed by Russ Crooks.

Aladdin will be aided by an assortment of genies played by Duncan Sanderson and Julian Mitchell, in order to win his fair princess played by Lois-Anna Hunt).

The large cast also includes everybody’s favourite dame, Dickie Wood as Widow Twankey and Charlie Dennis as Wishee Washee.

The panto is directed by Richard Hill, produced by Dawn Crooks.

A spokesman for the group said: “The pantomime features a host of slapstick comedians who will have you in fits of hysterics.

“The show is enhanced by performers from the Helen Warrington School of Dance.”

The group is based in Lutterworthand sees them put on four major productions per year. This will be the first production of the year.

The spokesman continued: “Membership is open to all regardless of age! We are always keen to have new members, to act, direct,

produce, help back stage, front of house or just to help paint the sets. We meet most Wednesda evenings in ‘The Royal Oak’ so if you want to find out more, see you there.”

Tickets are priced at £10 with £8 for concessions.

These can be bought in person from Max Electrical in Lutterworth or by calling the WDG box office on 01455 554504.

It will take place at Lutterworth College and performances are at 7.30pm and 2.30pm for the matinee. For further information about the drama group and to find out a little more about how rehearsals are going, visit www.wycliffedramagroup.co.uk/