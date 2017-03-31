All go for Rachel in Harborough musical

A last minute change to cast has resulted in one member of Market Harborough Musical Theatre putting a lot more time in.

Kate Evans, who was to have played the part of Bonnie, has had to stand down from the production due to ill health.

Rachel Fletcher has stepped into the breach to take on the role as the dizzy moll of gangster Moonface Martin.

A very experienced performer, Rachel has had leading parts in several of the society’s shows and has also performed with neighbouring groups.

Anything Goes runs from Wednesday to Saturday, April 5 to 8, at Welland Park Academy Theatre.

“We need to show that there is a demand for our productions in the hope that enthusiastic people can come forward to revitalise musical theatre performance in the town,” Chris Prior, a spokesman for group, said. “Also it would be great to be able to hand over a ‘starter pack’ of funding to such persons.”

Tickets are still available from Jessica Mary Flowers in Abbey Street until April 4 and thereafter at the theatre or can be booked online at mhmt.ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 07969 252823.