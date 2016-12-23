Tale of passion in an arena of political turmoil in opera

Tickets are soon to go on sale for an opera festival and people have been warned to mark the dates in their diary as they are likely to sell fast.

Leicestershire’s award winning opera festival is preparing to launch ticket sales for its 2017 incarnation on Friday January 13.

Nevill Holt Opera, based at the stunning Nevill Holt estate, has seen rapid growth in its box office year on year since 2015.

In 2016, box office figures increased by 40per cent.

With the ever-popular opera of Puccini’s Tosca on the bill for summer 2017, this festival is likely to be no different.

Tosca at NHO 2017 will be directed by the new director of opera at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Oliver Mears.

Tosca’s desperate and ruthless passion in a time of political turmoil has held audiences in its spell since it was first performed.

With unforgettably beautiful music and a story that keep syou on the edge of your seat, join us for a heart-racing night of love, passion and betrayal.

It will be conducted by NHO Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers.

Mears has directed a number of sell out five star shows at NHO since it was founded in 2013.

NHO recently scooped Best Festival at the 2016 Leicester and Leicestershire Tourism Awards.

Announcing the award, Leicestershire Promotions chief executive Martin Peters said that the award went to Nevill Holt Opera for their growth, their engagement with the community and their work with young people’.

NHO has significantly expanded its work in the local area since 2015, staging a gala concert of Handel’s Messiah at Leicester Cathedral at the start of December, featuring a chorus of young professionals, operatic soloists, and the choristers of the Leicester Cathedral choir.

Performances take place at 5.30pm each day on Thursday June 15, Saturday June 17, Sunday June 18, Tuesday June 20 and Thursday June 22.

For further information about the new season or to book tickets when they go on sale next month visit www.nevillholtopera.co.uk or call 0115 846 7777.