Stars of the small screen turn out for food and drink festival

The Rev Richard Coles and former contestant of The Great British Bake Off Martha Collison will be among the big names from the world of food appearing at an event.

The Althorp Food and Drink Festival runs on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25.

Dedicated to championing local producers and suppliers of the finest food and drink in the county, the festival promises to be a food extravaganza for all ages with more than 50 exhibitors.

There will also be live music, cookery demonstrations, fascinating talks, wine tastings, cookery masterclasses, celebrity chefs, children’s activities, falconry displays, and plenty of sumptuous tastings.

The Rev Richard Coles appears fresh after his finalist appearance on Celebrity Masterchef while Martha was the youngest contestant ever to appear on the show in 2014.

Other chefs to be appearing at the event include Aldo Zilli, Richard Bainbridge and Carmella Serano Hayes.

The festival runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

For more details and to book tickets visit www.spencerofalthorp.com