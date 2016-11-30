Sound of Handel’s Messiah to fill Leicester Cathedral

A opera firm based in Market Harborough will be performing at Leicester Cathedral.

It is part of a new partnership between the venue and the Nevill Holt Opera (NHO)as part of its growing programme of musical activity in the county.

The concert will consist of Handel’s Messiah.

Rosenna East, general manager of NHO, said: “We are dedicated to nurturing and promoting new talent in the operatic world. The festival supports the professional development of young singers by offering invaluable opportunities and professional experience as young singers embark on their professional careers.

“Many of the young singers who have appeared with us since its start in 2013 have gone on to starring roles in major national opera houses.”

The performance will feature a host of young opera singers, conducted by Nicholas Chalmers.

Soloists for the night are Rhian Lois, Clare Presland, Anthony Gregory and Alexander Robin Baker.

The NHO Chorus will also be joined by members of Leicester Cathedral choir and choristers, who will sing alongside the opera chorus.

Nurturing the finest operatic talent and supporting emerging artists in the UK, NHO produced its first season in June 2013, staging a brand new production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

The Times stated that the new company had set itself a very high standard

Further success followed in 2014 with a critically acclaimed and popular new production of Puccini’s La Bohème, as well as a revival production of Britten’s The Turn of the Screw, which subsequently toured to Moscow.

Regular visitors to the NHO have been advised to keep an eye on the organisation in January as they will be announcing their new season and putting tickets on sale.

The show starts at 7pm and tickets cost between £16.24 and £52.99.

For further information about the organisation visit www.nevillholtopera.co.uk where people can also book tickets in advance for the Leicester Cathedral event.