Singing sixties comes to Lutterworth

Two bands will be aiming to make some noise in the aptly named Piano Room in Lutterworth later this month.

The 60s Night Out put together by MLE Promotions is coming to the area on Friday, November 24, in a bid to help out Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital.

Featuring 60s Explosion and The Beat Club, come and enjoy all your favourite hits from the swinging 60s.

People attending the night are being encouraged to get out their hippy gear for the event, which will be packed with nostalgia and sing-along hits.

The 60s Explosion perform a number of top tunes from the Swinging Sixties including numbers by the likes of The Beatles, The Dave Clark Five, The Monkees, The Searchers and The Swinging Blue Jeans.

The band is booted, suited and ready for action, not only looking, but also sounding the part with vocal harmonies, period inspired equipment and sensitive arrangements.

The Beat Club are a three piece band who will play all of your favourite hits from the 1960’s and a few extra from the 1970’s.

Doors will open at 7pm and tickets cost £15. They are available by visiting www.mlepromotions.co.uk or by calling 0116 2713618. Tickets can also be bought on the door subject to availability. Visit www.thepianoroom.co.uk for more information.