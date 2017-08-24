Precious items on sale at Lamport Hall

Hundreds of people will be celebrating all things vintage at a fair that is coming to the area for two days over the bank holiday weekend.

The Antique & Vintage Fair comes to Lamport Hall on Sunday and Monday between 10am and 4pm, with the organisers promising something for everyone.

Among the items available will be interesting antiques, furniture, books, pictures, militaria and jewellery.

With items ranging from 50p to £5,000, the event will cater for everyone from the serious collector to the impulse buyer.

The hall and gardens will also be open both days between 2pm and 5pm, last admission at 4pm (under separate admission).

The event has been organised by Antiques2Go.

Entrance to the event is £4 for adults, £3.50 for senior citizens and children are free.

Tickets are available to buy on the door.

For further information about the event visit www.antiques2go.co.uk or www.lamporthall.co.uk.