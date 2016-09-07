Pop up food event in Market Harborough

This year’s Arts Fresco event in Market Harborough is giving the crowds something extra to enjoy by laying on a large pop up street food market in the square that serves locally produced food.

The popular outdoor street theatre event returns to Harborough on Sunday September 18 with around 40 acts performing.

The event has long drawn large crowds – estimated to be up to 10,000 in the past. This year organisers are working with Sustainable Harborough to develop a unique ‘pop up’ food event in the square.

Several prominent local food and drink providers will be present including the Langton Brewery, FarrinHeight Foods and Waterloo Cottage Farm.

“Arts Fresco is such a fantastic local event it would be a shame not to enjoy good quality local food al fresco whilst enjoying the acts” comments Sustainable Harborough’s Gavin Fletcher.

Last year Sustainable Harborough ran a successful pilot food tent close to The Angel Hotel on Harborough High Street. This year’s event promises to be bigger and hopes to introduce more of the crowds to award winning local produce.

Gavin added: “In Harborough we are very fortunate that the area around us produces so much excellent food and drink.

We are delighted to be able to showcase at least some of it at the festival. So if you are coming to Arts Fresco this year, remember to pay us a visit of the square.”

The street food market is being organised by Sustainable Harborough which is a five year project funded through the Big Lottery Fund’s Communities Living Sustainably programme.

It works with householders, businesses and local producers to raise awareness of sustainability in the community. The organisation offers practical support to individuals and groups who want to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance the environment in which they live and work.

For more information about volunteering or any of the autumn events, contact Sustainable Harborough on 01858 466207, email sustainableharborough@ruralcc.org.uk or go to www.sustainableharborough.co.uk/events. The group also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WaterlooCottageFarmCommunityGarden.