Pair of music nights at Corby

Two musicians will be coming to Corby later this month.

Irish entertainer Dominic Kirwan is on the road with singer Lisa Stanley and the pair headline The Corby Cube next week.

Dominic broke on to the touring circuit in 1989 with his debut album release Try A Little Kindness and has gone on from strength to strength, touring across the world.

He has toured with the likes of Tammy Wynette, Charley Pride and Kenny Rogers.

Lisa Stanley is renowned as one of Ireland’s top female vocalists and star of TV Channel 389’s Keep It Country - The Lisa Stanley Show, as well as making weekly appearances as a presenter on Sky TV’s The Phil Mack International Country Show.

Both will perform a range of musical styles from pop and country to rock ‘n’ roll.

The pair headline the venue on Friday, September 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees.

The following day, Bip Wetherell brings his hugely popular Strictly Sixties show back to the venue for its seventh year.

It will feature more than two hours of classic 60s music in support of Northamptonshire charity Prostaid.Headlining is Cliff Bennet And The Rebel Rousers who will be playing their huge hits Got To Get You Into My Life, One Way Love and Back In The U.S.S.R, the number one written for Cliff by Paul McCartney.

Opening the show will be Spencer Jordan, the UK’s number one Buddy Holly tribute and Bip will be performing with Corby favourites The Tornados.

Tickets cost £21 before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.

To book, call 01536 470 470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com