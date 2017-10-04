Nirvana tribute to Hitchin

It might have been 30 years since they were first formed but the teen spirit of Nirvana is still burning bright.

A tribute to the famous band, Nirvana Uk, return to the Club 85 in Hitchin tomorrow (Saturday).

The band are formed of three die hard Nirvana fans who love nothing more than recreating Nirvanas live music and look for other fans.

The band strive to be as close to the real deal as possible. Including the same instruments, effect boxes and pre amp that Kurt Cobain used to ensure they re-create the distinctive Nirvana sound.

The band is made up of Jez as Kurt Cobain, Dan as Krist Novoselic and Jon as Dave Grohl.

Nirvana’s UK sets include the whole spectrum of Nirvana’s live and studio catalogue, from rarities on From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah, to the massive sounding commercial success of Nevermind, through debut Bleach, Incesticide, In Utero and everything in between.

Not to mention the standard Nirvana style anarchy and abuse of gear at the conclusion of each show.

Tickets for the show are £8 if bought in advance and they can be purchased from Bar 85, Farleys and Jolly Brown in Hitchin, David’s Music in Letchworth and Unikorn in Stevenage.

They can also be bought by searching for the gig on www.seetickets.com.

For further details about the band who will be performing visit www.nirvanauk.com.