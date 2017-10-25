Musical stars in Northampton

Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro bring their third nationwide tour to Royal & Derngate on Tuesday.

Collabro are the world’s most successful musical theatre group and 2017 has been a huge year for the quartet.

Fresh from a summer tour with Cliff Richard; Jamie Lambert, Michael Auger, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave have performed across the world and released their third studio album Home in March.

Collabro met in 2014 above a pub in London for their first rehearsal. One month later they received a standing ovation at the Hammersmith Apollo during their first ever public performance of Stars in their first audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

Having won their semi-final heat they then won the overall competition with one of the biggest majorities ever and subsequently signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco.

In the two years since the competition, Collabro have released the number one debut album Stars and their follow up album Act Two peaked at number two in the charts in the summer of 2015. They have performed at the Royal Variety Performance, twice on Britain’s Got Talent, including the ten-year grand final compilation of past contestants.

Proceeds from their recent single Lighthouse were donated to Save The Children in the wake of hurricane Irma.

Collabro will be joined by a choir from the Yvette Fielding Academy. Support is by Philippa Hanna and Carly Paoli.

Hannah’s sixth album was written in Nashville and combines pop, country and gospel influences

The first single Off The Wagon was released last month and the album is released on November 24.

Collabro play on Tuesday, October 31, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £21.50 to £41.50, before fees.

Next Friday, Lulu brings her All About The Music tour to the venue as part of her biggest ever UK tour.

The Grammy and Novello Award nominee delivers a powerful show packed with favourites from a career spanning more than 50 years.

Fans can expect to hear huge hits such as Shout, To Sir With Love and The Man Who Sold the World, among some new songs.

After a period of relative inactivity, Lulu’s 2015 album Making Life Rhyme sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016. Tickets cost from £36, before fees.

A limited number of tickets remain for Amy Macdonald who headlines the venue on Sunday. For more details or to book tickets call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.