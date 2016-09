hg

The Sounds of Simon will perform many of the duo’s hits. The experience is a multi-media show, filled with excellent music, nostalgia, and a genuine love for some great musicians.

Doors for the event are open from 6.30pm and there will be a licensed bar available with a barbecue served from 7.30pm. The entertainment starts at 8pm. Tickets for the show are £10. Call 01858 463250 for more details.