Popular American musician in Harborough

A Brooklyn born singer and song writer will play two intimate concerts at Harborough Theatre next month.

Nell Bryden will perform in both the afternoon and evening on Saturday November 5.

Shewill be performing songs from her brand new album which was released in September

She will also be performing old favourites such as Shake the Tree, Buildings and Treetops and the incredibly haunting Sirens.

It was a song written by Nell, from her own personal memories, following the tragic events on 9/11 and which was recently recorded by U.S singing Legend Cher for inclusion on her album Closer to the Truth.

While the immediacy of Bryden’s music arises from her arresting and expressive voice, it is her skill as a songwriter that leaves a lasting impression.

Her new single entitled What Is It You Want is a deeply emotional and heartfelt track which delves into the strains of an intense relationship.

Showcasing soaring melodies that highlight the full range andpower of Bryden’s voice alongside signature soul-stirring lyrics, all woven together with a unique songwriting style.

Since coming to the attention of the likes of Bob Harris and Janice Lon and Chris Evans, Nell has become very much a listeners favourite on BBC Radio 2, with her work featuring heavily on their play list.

Prior to this she has toured with performers including Duane Eddy, Chris Rea, Jools Holland and had been personally invited to tour with Gary Barlow.

Nell is currently hosting her own show on BBC Radio 2 (Nell’s Angels), featuring some of her own personal favourite female artists from different genre’s and across the decades.

Doors for the afternoon show open at 2.30pm for a start at 3pm and then for the evening show, entrance is from 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Admission for the concert is £19.

Both concerts are likely to be popular and people are urged to book tickets as soon as possible.

For further information about the concert or to book tickets in advance call 01858 446 662 or visit www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk.