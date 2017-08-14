Pop band marking happy birthday for Harborough radio station

British pop band Republica will headline a two day music extravaganza as part of Harborough FM’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The event is hosted by Sunday evening presenter Dave Charles at Market Harborough’s Enigma club running from Friday September 1 and Saturday September 2.

This ticket only event is attracting visitors to the town from Sweden, Germany, France the Netherlands as well as the home nations of Scotland and Wales and organisers would love to see as many local people as possible.

There will be eight bands will be performing over the two nights with musicians Findley Webster and producer/DJ Shotty4HF taking the stage on the Saturday 2 nd September.

Repulbica will be playing on the Saturday night. The four piece alternative rock band, formed in 1994 and are described as a technopop punk rock.

Also on Saturday will be Bristolians Sinestar and Londons EmT with Republica performing a full set to close the event.

Musician Matt Culpin sees his band Dancing with Ruby performing the day before along with Scotland’s Rainland, Coventry’s John Costello and the Friday Headline act electro Synth pop band Tenek who are also celebrating their 10 th Anniversary.

Dave Charles has gained a lot of recognition through his Sunday evening show that saw him receive a Pride in Harborough award for raising the profile of the town as nominated by many of the listeners that tune in weekly. Dave is regularly out at gigs and festivals and has interviewed many big name artists from Slash, Alice Cooper, to Gary Numan and Erasure.

Tickets for the event are available from www.seetickets.com and search for Dave Charles.

Tickets for both days of the event are £37 while individual tickets for the Friday night is £16.50 and for the Saturday night is £23.50.

Doors open at 6pm both nights with the first band on at 7pm Republica finish at 11 pm.

DJs till 2 am with under 18s accompanied by adults must be off the premisis by mid night.

For further information about the event visit www.davecharles.info and a direct links to the ticket sales.