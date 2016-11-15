Pieces by British composers performed by Harborough group

There are several things that are brilliant about being British and one musical group will be celebrating these with a concert at the weekend.

Market Harborough Choral Society will perform the work of several well known British composers.

A Feast of British Choral Music can be heard at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 19, at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Northampton Road.

It will feature the Requiem by well loved composer John Rutter.

In addition, there will be music by Handel, Elgar and settings of spirituals by Michael Tippett.

Organist Ivan Linford and pianist Oksana King will also be performing items.

The choral society, the largest choir in South Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire, has been preparing for the concert since September.

They will be performing under the baton of conductor Peter Marshall who is standing in for Anselm Kersten, who is recovering from an accident.

Chris Ouvry-Johns, music director at Leicester Cathedral, has also helped rehearse the choir.

Neil Ryrie, chair of the choral society, said: “The choir has loved working on this music with Peter and Chris and the concert promises to be a wonderful celebration of British choral music.”

The concert marks the start of a busy period for the society with an event to celebrate Christmas.

Early in the new year, the society play a concert which will celebrate the best of music from the continent with pieces by Bach, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Monteverdi and Mozart. The summer will see the society celebrate Irish, Scottish and Welsh musicians in a Celtic concert.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and are on sale from Spencer’s Estate Agents in the High Street, Market Harborough, Jeff Green on 07736 227736 or Ticketsource.

A spokesman for the group has said it is likely there will be a few tickets remaining on the door.

Visit www.harboroughchoral.org for more details.