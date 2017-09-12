Music by Mozart and Bach

Members of Sussex Concert orchestra will present ‘a rococo’ afternoon at St. Peter’s Church on Sunday September 24 at 3pm.

There will be music by Mozart - his Quartet for Piano and Strings in G min - a marvellous piece which combines gallantry with gravitas, a harpsichord concerto by his great mentor, Johann Christian Bach (youngest son of the great Johann Sebastian Bach) which uses a surprisingly ‘English’ melody and a Recorder Concerto by Sammartini - full of Italianate verve and lyricism - with soloist Thomas Pickering.

Tickets (price £10) from Second Spin in Sackville Road, Bexhill, Imagen Gallery in Claremont, Hastings, by phone from Holden & Co. 01424-722422 and via the Sussex Concert Orchestra website - sussexconcertorchestra.org.