Market Harborough Orchestra concert comes From Russia With Love

An orchestra will be channeling the music of Eastern Europe with a concert taking place this weekend.

MHO, Market Harborough’s Orchestra, is currently in preparations for the 12th concert under the baton of Stephen Bell.

It will take place at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Northampton Road on Saturday January 28 starting at 7.30pm.

Secretary and flautist Frances Hynes said: ‘We are calling this concert From Russia with Love.

“We will be playing Borodin’s Prince Igor Overture and Tchaikovsky’s dramatic th Symphony with a selection from the famous and well-loved Nutcracker Suite which is always a seasonal favourite.

“We do hope people come along and listen.

“We aim to appeal to novice listeners and seasoned music-lovers alike.”’

The group aims to provide the opportunity to play and listen to great orchestral music close to home.

The orchestra was formed in the year 2000 and is made up of an assortment of local musicians and music teachers.

Many members play in other orchestras in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The group’s leader is David Leech, with Stephen Bell as conductor.

Mr Bell has taught postgraduate studies in conducting at the University of Surrey and is also the conductor of the Northampton Male Voice Choir and is musical director of Northampton Concert Band. The orchestra has said he is very much in demand as a conductor.

Tickets for the concert are £7 n advance from MH Music in St Mary’s Road, Quinns Bookshop or Three Crowns Yard in Market Harborough.

There will be some tickets available on the door but it will cost £8. Accompanied children will be able to go along for no extra charge.

The orchestra is also looking for people to help out with future events.

For any further details you can email us at marketharboroughorchestra@gmail.com or look up our website at www.market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk.

In particular, the orchestra would like to hear from individuals and businesses who are interested in sponsoring for some of the costs involved in putting on a concert.