Irish music star Daniel O'Donnell visits Leicestershire

The legendary Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell will be bringing his latest show to the De Montfort Hall in Leicester later this month.

He can be seen on Wednesday April 26.

Daniel made musical history and proved himself to be one of Ireland’s most hardworking singers, by releasing an album every year since 1988.

This is something which remains unmatched even with music’s most longstanding stars like The Rolling Stones, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Daniel will have a tough time choosing which of his hits to play from his back catalogue of 35 albums.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.demontforthall.co.uk or calling 0116 233 3111.