Harborough Singers brings royal flavour to concert

Music from both England and France will be the theme of the Harborough Singers forthcoming concert on Saturday October 8 at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell.

The programme will include two Royal Wedding favourites. Parry’s I Was Glad, an anthem composed for the Coronation of Edward V11 and the processional music chosen by Kate Middleton for the long walk up the Westminster Abbey aisle on the arm of her father on her way to meet her Prince, along with Widor’s Toccata.

The Toccata was first chosen as music for a Royal Wedding in 1961, when the Duchess of Kent, an accomplished musician, chose it for her wedding to the Duke of Kent in York Minster.

Since then, it has become a firm Royal favourite. Prince William and Kate Middleton chose it for their procession down the aisle on their way to meet a cheering crowd.

A surging, uplifting organ piece, it will be played at Rothwell by the accomplished Andrew King, fellow of the Royal College of Organists, on Holy Trinity’s newly restored 1897 Wordsworth Organ.

To set off these Royal gems, conductor David Beavan has selected a programme of choral classics spanning over 100 years, from the late 19th century to the present day.

Well-known English works by Howells and Stanford, Parry and Finzi will contrast with romantic French pieces from Faure, Saint-Saens and Durufle, as well with further organ music by Louis Vierne, to create an uplifting evening of beautiful music. Or perhaps that should be ‘belle musique’.

Tickets are complimentary, with a retiring collection. Concert starts at 7.30pm.